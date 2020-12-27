Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)’s stock price rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 3,021 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $899,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.