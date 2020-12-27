Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

IVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 789.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,524 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 157.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 54,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 3,607,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,347,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $605.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

