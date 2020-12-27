Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post $96.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $101.38 million. Invitae reported sales of $66.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $276.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.40 million to $280.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $516.31 million, with estimates ranging from $507.40 million to $534.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

NVTA stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.16. Invitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 224,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $11,596,945.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,574,147.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 663,182 shares of company stock worth $32,846,712. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.