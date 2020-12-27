IONChain Achieves Market Cap of $359,478.29 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $359,478.29 and $8,878.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00127495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00632481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00155966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00327159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00057685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00085809 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

