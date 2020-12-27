IoTeX Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 2% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo and IDEX. IoTeX has a market cap of $38.72 million and $2.40 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00287452 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Coineal and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

