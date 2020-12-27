Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of IRDM opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.29. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

