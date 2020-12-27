iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) were up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 52.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

