iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

