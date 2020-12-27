iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.77. Approximately 30,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.