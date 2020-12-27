Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of BATT stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $15.32.

