Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,645,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,329,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.30. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

