Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth $838,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth $168,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 174,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

