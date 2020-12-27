Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,903 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLY opened at $9.71 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

