Jane Street Group LLC Takes $158,000 Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENIC opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $857.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

