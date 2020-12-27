Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $848.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCU. BidaskClub lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.