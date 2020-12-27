JD Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 168.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded up 87.1% against the U.S. dollar. JD Coin has a market cap of $27.69 million and $104,521.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00127113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.76 or 0.00628442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00177958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00326747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00087352 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.