Jetcoin (JET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92,762.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $159,831.25 and $92,762.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00041559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00284299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

