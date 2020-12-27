JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.50 and traded as low as $340.25. JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at $351.50, with a volume of 249,733 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 433.64. The company has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a PE ratio of -30.30.

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

