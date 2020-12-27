JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOK. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 143,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4,373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

NYSEARCA AOK opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

