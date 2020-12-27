JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on OTTR. BidaskClub lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

