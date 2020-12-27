JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $764,000 Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 70,088 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NBTB opened at $31.87 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

