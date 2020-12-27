JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 145.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Gencor Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gencor Industries by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

GENC stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.