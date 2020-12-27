JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,128 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of German American Bancorp worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GABC. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,661,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

