JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of National Research worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Research by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in National Research by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Research by 524.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered National Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NRC opened at $44.40 on Friday. National Research Co. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $71.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

