JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 54.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXC opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.25.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. The company had revenue of $871.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.08 million.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

