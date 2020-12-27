JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $286,928.00

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00127479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019989 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00193513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00631241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00326695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00057244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00087481 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Token Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

