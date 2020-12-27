Juventus Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.94 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $18.40 million and $5.94 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $13.98 or 0.00051208 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00119901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00593610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00146676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00320183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00083462 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

