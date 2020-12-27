Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

KDMN opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $756.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 322.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

