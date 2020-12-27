Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) shot up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.29. 17,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 80,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19.

About Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and mobile banking services.

