KeeperDAO Market Cap Tops $2.84 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $1.48 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $78.09 or 0.00290415 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00127183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00633696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00155584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00057348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00085453 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.