Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. 227,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,652. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.27, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

