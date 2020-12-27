Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.43.
KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. 227,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,652. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.27, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
Featured Article: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.