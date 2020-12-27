Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.00

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 18,240 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of -0.11.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

