Kuai Token (KT) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00631771 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00178474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00326032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

