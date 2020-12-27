Kuai Token Price Tops $0.16 (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00631771 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00178474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00326032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00087259 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.