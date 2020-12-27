Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Landec has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Landec by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Landec by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Landec by 0.3% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.