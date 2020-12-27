LATOKEN Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.04 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 26% higher against the dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and $38,783.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00041977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00031536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00286028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars.

