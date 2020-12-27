Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $86.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.52.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,769 shares of company stock worth $2,643,909. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after buying an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lennar by 103,874.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,771,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.43. 955,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

