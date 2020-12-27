LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LG Display currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 599,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

