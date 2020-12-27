LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.50. LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 927,123 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £772,393.75 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) Company Profile (LON:LWRF)

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

