LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,749.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $44,749.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,270,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,718,968 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

