Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $251.68 and last traded at $251.68. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.68 and a 200 day moving average of $251.68.

About Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF)

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.