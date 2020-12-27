Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of LOMA opened at $6.14 on Friday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $731.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

