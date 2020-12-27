Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) (CVE:LUM) Trading Up 1.1%

Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) (CVE:LUM) shares were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 16,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 206,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$302.60 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

