Lunes (LUNES) Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lunes has a market capitalization of $619,524.10 and $1,820.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lunes

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io . Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

