Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 210.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 351.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE LXFR opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $429.80 million, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

