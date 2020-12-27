Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.33.

MSGE stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,033,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $19,875,000.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

