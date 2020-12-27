Magnum Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00126327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019540 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00191765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00630238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00328502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00088713 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

