Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.41

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.41 and traded as high as $28.40. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 57,557 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on MFI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.41.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.29%.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

