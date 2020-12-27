Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

MGDPF stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

