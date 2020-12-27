Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $990.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,005.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $997.98. Markel has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 207,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,749,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Markel by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

